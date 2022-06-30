Windy conditions send trampolines flying in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Windy weather on Wednesday sent a trampoline soaring through a Herriman neighborhood - and the flight was caught on camera.

Video from FOX 13 Viewer Tiena Togiai shows a trampoline rolling over two fences and through a backyard.

Leigh Gibson told FOX 13 News there were actually two trampolines that blew away in the Creek Ridge neighborhood in Herriman.

The security camera footage also shows a kiddie pool being picked up by the wind.

Windy weather as well as thunderstorms were seen throughout Utah all day on Wednesday.