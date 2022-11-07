Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

The Rocky Mountain Power outage map showed more than 22,000 customers were without power in Salt Lake County. About 25 customers were without power in Tooele county as of 6:52 a.m. Monday.

Check the outage map or report an outage near you here.

The National Weather Service reports gusts of 65 miles per hour were recorded near the Great Salt Lake while winds of 37 miles per hour were recorded in Salt Lake City.

Winds are expected to be strongest between now and 9 a.m., NWS explained.

Due to the outages, some stoplights in Salt Lake City were not functioning.

Salt Lake City Police reminded residents in the area that if you come across an intersection without power, treat it as a 4-way stop.

They also warned residents to be aware of debris in the road.

Rocky Mountain Power spoke to FOX 13 News and wanted to remind Utahns to be prepared for a possible outage by having a flashlight, battery-powered radio and power bank to charge phones.

Also, be on alert for any downed wires that could be active and dangerous.

There's no word yet on when power may be restored.

