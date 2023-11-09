Winter Downtown Farmers Market opens Saturday in new location

SALT LAKE CITY — A new location for the winter Downtown Farmers Market will allow space for twice the number of farmers in addition to better access and parking.

This Saturday, November 11 is the opening for the winter market at its new location at The Gateway.

It will run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. each Saturday through April 20 at 110 South Rio Grande Street.

In addition to a greater selection of produce grown fresh in greenhouses and hoop houses, shoppers can expect to find eggs, meat, cheese, baked goods, condiments, and chocolate among other items.

The Downtown Farmers Market is part of the nonprofit Downtown Alliance.