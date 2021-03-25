SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar may say it’s spring, but winter still has a grip on much of Utah’s high country.

READ: Historic drought and insufficient snowpack signal possible water trouble ahead

A pair of Facebook posts share a couple of good examples.

The U.S Forest Service-Manti LaSal National Forest posted a warning for anyone headed to the area around Moab.

It said all trails and campgrounds on the La Sal Mountains east of Moab are covered in deep snow. The post also asked that no one camps along the Loop Road because it is very snowy and muddy as well.

Plan your trip around the lower elevations like at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks where conditions are much better.

A similar warning for anyone thinking about hiking to Timpanogos Cave National Monument.

A lot of people have inquired about the condition of the trail leading up to it.

READ: Hiker airlifted from Mt. Timpanogos area after injuring back

A Facebook post warns that the trail, even the lower half of it, is covered in ice and snow.

The post adds that it’s not wise to be on the trail at all without proper winter hiking equipment and that the gate at quarter-way remains closed.

