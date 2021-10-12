Winter weather means it's time to get vehicles prepped for snow

SALT LAKE CITY — As snow storms move across the state, people are preparing their cars and trucks for the winter season ahead.

As soon as the first snowfall hits, Burt Brothers in Park city says business increases by 50%.

“ You want to make sure you got good tires on the car, that makes all the difference in the world,” said Tom Pinkney, Burt Brothers Store Manager.

Most people are calling about new snow tires, but Pinkney says in the winter, it’s also a good idea to have a good pair of windshield wipers, wiper fluid, and working tail, hazard, and headlights.

“You want to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, drive slow, try to avoid heavy breaking, and just be super careful in the snow,” cautions Pinkney.

Because of issues with the tire and parts supply chain, it's better to call for items sooner rather than later.

“It’s definitely a good idea to set that up early to help compensate for some of the supply chain issues. Sometimes we do have to provide other options for customers if their tires aren’t currently available, but we’ll always find a way to get them taken care of,” said Pinkney.

With more winter storms ahead this week—and in the coming months—preparation is key to stay on the road safely.