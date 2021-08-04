With low water levels at Lake Powell officials warn of delays for boaters

LAKE POWELL, Utah — With Lake Powell's near record low water level, officials are cautioning boaters to expect longer than normal wait times for entering and exiting the water.

With the low water levels, officials with Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources said there are limited launching options at both ends of Lake Powell. Boaters should expect delays entering and exiting the water, especially if you want to receive a decontamination.

"We have very limited staff and they do their best to meet the needs of boaters," officials said in a Facebook post. "Please be patient as they work fast to meet the inspection and decontamination requirements for Lake Powell."

All boats leaving Lake Powell require an exit inspection. If a watercraft needs a decontamination, a full exit inspection is required before the decontamination process can begin.

Officials said Boaters can help speed up the process by removing mussels from anchors and sea strainers, and draining all water from your ballast tanks and live wells before you arrive at the inspection station.

Decontamination options are available at both ends of Lake Powell and across the State. The decontamination process requires the flushing of all ballast tanks, live wells, anchor lockers, equipment, and the engine itself to ensure the removal of microscopic mussels from these internal systems.

Complex watercraft — such as wakeboard boats — require more time to reach all the internal systems, so please plan accordingly.

