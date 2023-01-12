Witnesses report seeing person set fire on steps of Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors to Utah were driving in Salt Lake City Thursday night when they reported they saw a person and flames on the steps of the Utah State Capitol building.

Sarah Lowe just moved to Utah and her mother, Lynn Marie Lowe, came for a visit. They were driving around Salt Lake City, taking in the views, when they said they saw flames on the steps of the Capitol.

"We all roll down our windows [and] it kind of smells like smoke out here," explained Sarah Lowe. "And I was like, oh my gosh, there's flames up there."

Photos taken by the Lowes show an orange glow on the steps of the building.

The Lowes called authorities and drove around the building to see if any other suspicious activity was taking place.

"By the time we came back around to the front of the building it appeared that the fire was out but the person was still standing up at the top of the stairs just calmly smoking a cigarette," Lynn Marie said.

Authorities took statements from the Lowes, and they said they were a little shocked by the whole situation.

"I just can't believe that somebody would even, think to do something like that," said Lynn Marie. "To defame you know such a beautiful building and historic building in a place where so many good things take place."

"Coming from Eugene Oregon, there's kind of a lot of crazy stuff that happens, but this was, I mean on the federal building right at the doors and the guys just standing there like obviously aware of what's happening and not doing anything about it," Sarah said. "[It's a] little weird."

FOX 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information on the situation. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest information.