Woman accused of showing porn to minors, sexual battery at Utah behavioral center

VIRGIN, Utah — An employee at a behavioral center in southern Utah faces several felony and misdemeanor charges after she was accused of slapping the buttocks of four minors and showing them pornography at the facility.

According to a probable cause statement, police obtained verbal and written statements from each of the four students, and they all said 32-year-old Guyla Reann Savage showed them an explicit picture of her husband at Falcon Ridge Ranch Academy.

"All four students stated they were looking at [Savage]'s phone while she was holding it and saw the picture," the statement says. "The same four students all reported [Savage] had touched, or slapped, their buttocks numerous times. Some students reported she had used her hand, others reported Reann had used a book, or her foot. The students reported they were either involved in horseplay or there was no context for the action, she would just walk into the room and just slap them on the buttocks."

Each of the students told police they found it weird that a staffer at the facility had slapped them, the document says.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office investigator said Savage voluntarily came to the Sheriff's Office for an interview.

"[Savage] was read the Miranda rights and requested a Lawyer be present during questioning. [Savage] was not questioned and placed under arrest,"

Savage faces four felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.