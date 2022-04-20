Woman allegedly sets Molotov cocktail off in store as diversion for theft

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested and booked into jail for allegedly setting a Molotov cocktail off in a Savers in order to create a diversion as she took items from the store without paying for them.

The woman, 33-year-old Rachelle Mary Hawker, is now facing charges including three counts of possession of an explosive device and one count of aggravated arson.

Arrest documents state Hawker made three Molotov Cocktails and brought them into a Savers location at around 11:40 a.m. earlier this week.

She set the explosives on fire before shoplifting some merchandise from the store, documents explain.

"With full knowledge there was several store customers and employees inside with a burning fire within," arrest documents state. "She drove away in a reported stolen truck."

Hawker was later arrested for other outstanding warrants and for having the stolen truck and other property. Documents explain that once she was arrested, she told officers about her involvement in the Savers incident.

Hawker is not being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.