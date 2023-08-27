Woman arrested after dispute turns violent; 2-year-old injured by shattered glass

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after a bizarre string of events ultimately ending with a 2-year-old child being hurt by broken glass.

Around midnight, Salt Lake City Police responded to a call of a non-criminal domestic dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend. Once on scene, police found out that the woman — 37-year-old Hillary Campbell — had caused up to $1,000 in damage after she pushed over her ex's motorcycle.

Campbell then "continued to rage" and confronted a man near the apartment where the initial incident occurred, police said. Then she picked up a glass vase and threw it at the man, who had a a young child under the age of 2 years old with him. The vase didn't hit them, but the child was injured by debris after the vase shattered.

Campbell was arrested for aggravated child abuse, along with property damage and aggravated assault.