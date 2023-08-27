Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested after dispute turns violent; 2-year-old injured by shattered glass

Salt Lake City police car
Salt Lake City Police Department
Salt Lake City police car
Posted at 2:37 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 16:37:57-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after a bizarre string of events ultimately ending with a 2-year-old child being hurt by broken glass.

Around midnight, Salt Lake City Police responded to a call of a non-criminal domestic dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend. Once on scene, police found out that the woman — 37-year-old Hillary Campbell — had caused up to $1,000 in damage after she pushed over her ex's motorcycle.

Campbell then "continued to rage" and confronted a man near the apartment where the initial incident occurred, police said. Then she picked up a glass vase and threw it at the man, who had a a young child under the age of 2 years old with him. The vase didn't hit them, but the child was injured by debris after the vase shattered.

Campbell was arrested for aggravated child abuse, along with property damage and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere