Woman arrested for arson after fire near Layton Hills Mall

LAYTON, Utah — A woman has been booked into Davis County Jail after a brush fire broke out along I-15 near Hill Field Rd on Friday.

Medina Islamovic, 27, was taken into custody by Layton Police after setting fire to a plastic bag that quickly spread to the bushes near the Layton Hills Mall.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by FOX 13, Medina admitted post-Miranda that she was “going to the bathroom” in said bushes and was attempting to burn the plastic bag she used to hold her waste, leading to the fire.

The fire spread up to approximately 100 ft, with multiple bushes burning completely. Layton City Fire was able to get the blaze under control quickly according to Battalion Chief Jason Cook.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but traffic on I-15 was delayed as firefighters battled the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, fire crews and law enforcement remained on scene for over an hour to investigate the fire and prevent re-ignition.