Woman arrested for arson after two fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO, Utah — Provo police have arrested a woman suspected of lighting two recent arson fires: one on Thanksgiving and the other on Christmas.

19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was booked into the Utah County Jail for on two counts of aggravated arson for the fires that were set in the recreation room of the Centennial Apartments on 320 North 1020 East in Provo. Her arrest was made in connection with a number of fires in Provo over the past several months, said Lynn Schofield, Fire Marshal for Provo Fire & Rescue.

“These fires occurred in the middle of the night," he said. "They occurred while people were asleep and in buildings where there’s a lot of people. Even as a fire marshal or a firefighter, those things raise our level of concern, makes our community uneasy.”

There are some commonalities and trends that need to be investigated more, said Schofield. Investigators from the Provo Police Department, Provo Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI are still collecting and analyzing evidence.