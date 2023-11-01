Woman calls 911 to report she shot man in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — A woman called authorities in Hooper to report she shot a man, critically injuring him on Halloween night.

The incident happened in the area of 6200 West 5700 South at 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday.

A woman initially called 911 to report she had shot someone.

When they arrived, Deputies from the Weber County Sheriff's Office found a 43-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound, officials reported.

After performing life-saving measures, the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody "a short distance away" from the residence by deputies, the sheriff's office reported.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Further details such as the identities of both individuals, if there was a relationship between them and a possible motive for the shooting were not made available.

