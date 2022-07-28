Woman critically injured after being hit by FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City, major delays expected

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in "extremely critical condition" after she was hit by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near 800 South and 600 West at around 2:20 p.m.

Utah Transit Authority called the situation a "train vs. trespasser incident" and said that riders should expect "major delays," for southbound trains from Murray to Orem. UTA reported the delays may be upwards of 45 minutes.

Officials said a young couple was waiting for the train to pass while standing inside the crossing gate near the tracks.

The female adult was watching a Union Pacific train and once it had cleared, she stepped onto the tracks, UTA said. At that point, the woman was hit by a FrontRunner train that was traveling Southbound.

The crossing gate was down and safety equipment was functioning, UTA stated.

Officials reported the woman was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," however the man she was with was not injured.

There was a bus bridge in place to help transport passengers between the Salt Lake Central Station and the Murray Central station, however that has since been canceled.

