Woman dies after crashing into tree in WVC

WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman was killed in a crash in West Valley City early Friday morning.

Officers from the West Valley City Police Department responded to the area of 3500 South and 5410 West around 4:15 a.m.

They found that a black SUV traveling westbound on 3500 South had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

An adult female, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was deceased.

Her name has not been released and officers are still investigating the incident.

