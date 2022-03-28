Woman dies after hit by car as she walked across Foothill Drive

SALT LAKE CITY — A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by an automobile as she attempted to walk across Foothill Drive.

Salt Lake City Police officers were called to the area of 2400 South Foothill Drive just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, a woman later identified as Marilyn Alleman, was lying in the road.

Bystanders and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but Alleman died on scene.

Based on preliminary information, a vehicle traveling south on Foothill Drive struck Alleman as she attempted to cross the road.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.