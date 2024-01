WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman has passed away after a snowmobile accident near Daniels Summit in Wasatch County Friday afternoon.

The cause and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this time and remain under investigation, officials say.

Wasatch County responders received reports of a snowmobile accident near Daniels Summit in Wasatch County. The snowmobiler, an adult female, passed away.

No other information was released at this time.