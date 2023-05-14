Watch Now
Woman dies in Big Cottonwood Canyon hiking accident

Brian Schnee | FOX 13 News
Lake Lillian and Sundial Peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 14, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY - A 34-year-old Park City woman died Friday after falling off a mountain while hiking.

The Unified Police Department said the incident involving the woman, identified as Kaitly Brann, and her hiking partner occurred just after 6 p.m. Friday in the Storm Mountain area in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Brann died at the scene, according to officials, whole the other hiker was airlifted to the hospital where he was treated and expected to survive.

Because of the large snowpack melting at a high rate, the ground can become unstable and cause rocks and debris to shift easily.

A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the hiking accident.

