Woman dies in crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman has died after she was involved in a crash near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Strawberry River Rd. shortly before 4 p.m.

A Toyota Highlander attempted to make a left turn from Strawberry River Rd. onto U.S. 40, but failed to yield to a high-occupancy Nissan van that was traveling east along U.S. 40. The Nissan struck the Highlander's driver-side door, forcing both vehicles off the road.

Emergency crews extricated three people.

"There were multiple juveniles in the Nissan that were luckily uninjured for the most part with only minor bumps and bruises," a news release from UHP says.

Three adults, including one who was in critical condition, went to a hospital by helicopter. A woman involved in the crash was pronounced dead during surgery. Her name was not released.

The crash forced the temporary closure of U.S. 40, and the roadway reopened again at 7:30 p.m.