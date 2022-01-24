Watch
Woman dies in Summit County snowmobiling accident

Utah Avalanche Center
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 13:58:56-05

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead after crashing into a tree while driving a snowmobile in the Soapstone Mountain area.

Devan Chavez with Utah State Parks said crews were called out early Sunday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about the crash from the woman's husband, who was driving another snowmobile.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but the impact was too great and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chavez said this tragic accident is a reminder for people to remember their riding ability when venturing out on snowmobiles.

Snowmobilers should always ride in pairs so they have someone who can call for help in an emergency, like this woman.

