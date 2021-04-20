Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old woman was taken by helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital after she was hit by a car in Clearfield Monday night.

A Clearfield PD spokesman said it happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 1700 S 1000 E.

According to police, a pickup truck was going west on 1700 S when it struck the woman. Police said it appears the woman was running with her dog, and she was using a pedestrian crossing at 1000 E when she was hit. The victim's exact condition is unknown, but police said she was conscious and speaking to her family Monday night.

The Clearfield PD spokesman told FOX 13 it appears the truck's driver ran a red light, and the setting sun may have contributed to the driver's ability to see the color of the light.

The truck driver stayed at the scene, cooperated with police and is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash.