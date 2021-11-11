Watch
Woman flying to SLC fined $24,000 for refusing to wear mask, assaulting crewmembers

Rick Bowmer/AP
A Delta jet lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Earns Delta Air Lines
Posted at 7:24 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 09:26:54-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed $201,287 in civil penalties against 10 airline passengers, including a woman flying to Salt Lake City who allegedly refused to wear a mask, threatened crewmembers, cursed at crewmembers and shoved a crewmember.

The FAA released the 10 new cases on Wednesday.

It included an incident from Dec. 27, 2020 when a woman allegedly became unruly while flying Delta from Detroit, Michigan to Salt Lake City. The FAA has not named the woman.

According to the FAA, the woman refused to follow crew instruction to wear her mask, threatened crewmembers, cursed at crewmembers and shoved a crewmember.

The FAA has proposed a $24,000 fine. She, along with the individuals in the other cases, have 30 days to respond.

