Woman in critical condition after hit by car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Taylorsville on Thursday.

The accident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. at 1950 West 5400 South. It's not known where the woman was walking when she was hit, but the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

With sidewalks in the area still covered with recent snow, the woman may have been walking on the street, just as others were seen doing near the accident scene.

The woman, who police say was in her 50s, was transported to Intermountain Hospital in critical condition.