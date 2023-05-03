Investigation underway after Syracuse police shooting injures woman

SYRACUSE, Utah — A woman was shot by police in Syracuse Tuesday night after her son initially alerted authorities that she sent him concerning text messages.

Police report that at 10 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 1900 West and 2350 South on a report that an adult male said his estranged mother was, "sending threatening text messages and was making suicidal and homicidal comments."

When officers arrived in the area, they encountered the 52-year-old woman, who was holding a handgun in a vehicle in front of a home.

Officers from "multiple agencies" tried to negotiate a surrender with the woman when it was determined she took a suicidal posture with the weapon, police report.

Initial details suggest the woman eventually moved the weapon in an aggressive manner, pointing it at officers, but officials note an investigation is underway to determine if she actually fired at officers.

"The officers perceived a threat to their safety and fired their weapons," officials said in a press release.

The woman, whose identity was not made immediately available, was taken to a local hospital after she was hit by "some of the rounds." Her condition was not disclosed.

Police report that all officers are safe, the woman's family members are safe and there is no further threat to the community in relation to the incident.

Multiple agencies, including the Syracuse Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Davis County Sheriff's Office, North Davis Metro Swat and Layton Police Department CSI unit assisted in the incident. The shooting is now under investigation by the Davis County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team.