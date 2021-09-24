Woman in the hospital after being shot in Roy, suspect in custody

ROY, Utah — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Roy Thursday evening. The suspected shooter was also taken into custody.

Officials said they responded to a call at 5:30 Thursday evening near 5200 S. 1900 W. in Roy on reports that a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the woman breathing and alert and she was able to give officers suspect information.

She was taken to the hospital and her condition was not made immediately available.

With aid from multiple agencies, the suspect was arrested without incident at a home in Davis County.

Officials report that the victim and suspect did have a relationship, but the exact nature of that relationship is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing to gather more details about the incident. The identities of the suspect and victim were not made immediately available.

