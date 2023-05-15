Woman killed, 5 others injured after head-on crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A woman was killed and several others were injured after a head-on crash involving two cars in Layton Sunday night.

Layton police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of 2200 West on Gordon Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle traveling eastbound in the area swerved into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into a westbound vehicle.

In total, five people were in the vehicle that swerved into oncoming traffic and all five were taken to the hospital.

While in the hospital, a 54-year-old woman who was a passenger in the back seat died of her injuries sustained in the crash.

Two individuals were traveling in the westbound vehicle at the time of the crash and one was taken to the hospital.

Besides the 54-year-old woman, the other five survivors of the crash who were transported to the hospital all sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is underway into why the crash happened and what caused the driver to swerve into oncoming traffic.

The identity of the woman who died was not made immediately available by police as officials work to notify next of kin.