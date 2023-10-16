Woman killed after being hit by TRAX train in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A woman was killed Monday afternoon after being hit by a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train in Sandy.

The incident happened at the Historic Sandy TRAX station on 9000 South at 12:30 p.m.

Officials report the TRAX train was traveling northbound at a low rate of speed when it hit the woman.

Investigators are still unsure why the crash happened and will look over surveillance video to figure out what led up to the crash.

For UTA passengers traveling in the area, expect a 10-15 minute delay on the blue line surrounding Sandy and be prepared to get off the train as a bus bridge is in place.