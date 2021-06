SANDY, Utah — A woman was killed on I-15 in Sandy early Wednesday morning, after the motorcycle she was on crashed, and a semi truck ran over her.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on northbound I 15 about 8700 South.

The crash has closed northbound I-15 and morning commuters are asked to take the I-215 exit to get around the stopped traffic.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.