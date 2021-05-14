Woman killed in industrial accident at Purple Mattress facility in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A 52-year-old woman was killed after being pulled into a machine at the Purple Mattress Plant in Grantsville on Thursday.

Sargent Jeff Watson with the Grantsville Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. for an industrial accident at 441 Sheep Lane.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a woman had been pulled into one of the industrial machines.

Despite firefighters attempts to extricate the woman, she died of her injuries at the scene.

The medical examiner is investigating and will review video evidence and witness statements from the facility.

The woman's name was not made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Update will be posted here as they are made available.