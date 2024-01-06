Woman killed in wrong-way crash

MORGAN, Utah — A woman is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-84 near Morgan early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. approximately 5 miles northwest of Morgan. A sedan was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-84. A semi heading east was unable to avoid the sedan, hitting it head on and killing the female driver.

An infant was also inside the sedan at the time of the crash. Crews were able to safely extract them and take them to a nearby hospital. The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries, but remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash prompted a closure of the freeway, but it has since been reopened.

