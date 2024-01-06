Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed in wrong-way crash

Infant occupant hospitalized
An image of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. The blue SUV is severely damaged from the crash. It's surrounded by snow as more falls around it.
Utah Highway Patrol
An image of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. The blue SUV is severely damaged from the crash. It's surrounded by snow as more falls around it.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 12:44:14-05

MORGAN, Utah — A woman is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-84 near Morgan early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. approximately 5 miles northwest of Morgan. A sedan was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-84. A semi heading east was unable to avoid the sedan, hitting it head on and killing the female driver.

An infant was also inside the sedan at the time of the crash. Crews were able to safely extract them and take them to a nearby hospital. The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries, but remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash prompted a closure of the freeway, but it has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere