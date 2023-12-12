Watch Now
Woman rescued at Arches National Park after 'steep' fall on trail

Posted at 8:08 AM, Dec 12, 2023
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Rescuers hiked over one mile to assist a woman who experienced a leg injury from a "steep fall" at Arches National Park on Sunday.

The rescue mission happened Sunday afternoon along the Devil's Garden Primitive Trail.

A 26-year-old woman was downclimbing off of a sandstone fin, officials explained, when the rock gave way and caused a steep fall.

The woman suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to get out of the area, prompting rescuers to save the day.

Photos show the woman was hoisted onto a cot, covered with blankets and carried off the trail by the team.

About four hours after rescuers were dispatched to help the woman, the mission wrapped up and everyone got off the trail safely.

Officials detailed that the temperature at the time of the rescue was around 40 degrees with ice and snow on some areas of the trail.

