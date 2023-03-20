Woman saved by bus driver during brutal dog attack in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah woman is recovering after she was attacked by a pair of dogs in Salt Lake County and a bus driver is being credited for saving the day.

Marissa was driving home on 5400 South on the evening of March 14 when she saw two dogs running in the street and decided to get out of her car to see if she could help.

At first, the dogs were friendly with Marissa, A Gofundme explained. But then, things took a big turn.

"The dogs went into full-on attack mode," The Gofundme reads.

Marissa's feet, legs, arms and right side were attacked by the dogs before they knocked her to the ground, "grabbed her by the head and started dragging her."

A bus driver with the Utah Transit Authority saw the ordeal taking place and pulled over to help.

The driver distracted the dogs long enough for Marissa to escape into the bus and then the dogs started to attack the bus, the Gofundme explained.

They tried to get in the door, jumped on the hood and ripped off one of the windshield wipers before responders were able to contain the pair.

Marissa started driving home before an ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital to be treated for bruises, bite marks and puncture wounds throughout her body.

In addition, UTA is honoring the bus driver who is being credited as saving Marissa's life on Wednesday.