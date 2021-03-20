Menu

Woman shoots, kills husband in South Salt Lake Friday night

Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 13:33:44-04

A woman is in police custody after reportedly shooting and killing her husband Friday night.

South Salt Lake City Police received a call just before midnight of a female caller claiming to have shot her husband.

Authorities went to 583 West Billinis Road, where the found a male victim who was dead on scene.

46-year-old Emily Fisher was taken into custody, and questioned by police. Around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, South Salt Lake Police confirmed that Fisher had been arrested and booked for Murder, and five counts of Discharge of a Firearm by a Restricted Person. Due to previous felony convictions, Fisher is a restricted person, and therefore cannot legally own firearms.

No immediate motive for the shooting was available.

This is a developing story.

