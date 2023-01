OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Ogden.

According to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street just before 6 a.m.

Officers discovered the woman and determined she died after suffering a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

The victim’s name has not yet been released until her family can be notified.