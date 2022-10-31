Woman suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was walking in Salt Lake City suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 2135 South 900 East.

Police said a woman walking sustained critical injuries.

The area will be closed for "several hours" police report, as officials investigate and clean up.

Details on the condition of the driver, as well as what type of vehicle was involved, were not made available. Police told FOX 13 News the crash involved only one vehicle and one woman.

