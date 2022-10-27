Watch Now
Wood burning restrictions begin November 1

Posted at 11:10 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 13:10:29-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It may be tempting to build a cozy fire as temperatures begin to dip below freezing, but wood burning restrictions will go into effect November 1 to help reduce winter inversions.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality, wood smoke releases dangerous particles that harm air quality and contribute to unhealthy air quality.

Throughout the winter, the DAQ will issue action alerts to indicate unrestricted, voluntary, and mandatory actions needed to control air pollution regarding the use of wood or coal burning fireplaces or stoves.

Violations of mandatory restrictions can result in a fine.

DAQ provides Utahns with air quality forecasting throughout the winter through its UtahAir app, or a toll-free message at 1-800-228-5434.

