Workers at Starbucks in Cottonwood Heights announce plans to form labor union

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Workers at a Starbucks in Cottonwood Heights announced their plans Thursday to form a labor union. If successful, they would become the first Starbucks store in Utah to unionize.

More than 100 Starbucks locations around the country have filed for union recognition in over 20 states since last fall.

Starbucks partners at the 7025 South Highland Drive location planned to formally petition the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Thursday for a union representation election.

Nationally, Starbucks workers are organizing with Workers United (SEIU), the same international union that has backed successful campaigns in Buffalo NY, Mesa Arizona, Seattle Washington, and Knoxville Tennessee.

According to Workers United, an overwhelming majority of eligible employees at the Cottonwood Heights cafe have signed union authorization cards.

In a letter e-mailed early Thursday morning to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and signed by the store’s employees, Cottonwood Heights workers wrote:

“‘Partnership’ means sharing power, accountability and success. That is why you are receiving this letter today. We.. the partners of Starbucks 50326 …have decided to stand with partners across the country in expressing our intentions to unionize. We’re overjoyed to declare that we will be filing (for an election) with Workers United, and we are excited to see what this will bring.”

Michelle Eisen, a Buffalo Barista who helped lead the first successful organizing campaign at Starbucks in December of last year, added her voice:

“I am thrilled to welcome the first store from the state of Utah to our campaign! It takes an immense amount of courage to be the first to do anything, but it is especially brave in this case. The decision to take on a multi billion dollar corporation that has not been shy about its anti-union position, deserves to be applauded. With each new petition filed our movement gains both momentum and strength. I am incredibly excited to add the Cottonwood Heights store to our list! ”

NPR reported that Starbucks has pushed back on unionizing efforts at other locations with tactics including closing stores for months after workers announced intentions to unionize.

Union organizers have said they want better training, better staffing, and better pay that will increase over time, as well as more respect from management.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Starbucks corporation for comment.