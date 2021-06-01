Workforce Services will host virtual career fair for job seekers on June 3

Utah's Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is partnering with Utah's 11 colleges and universities to host Utah's Statewide Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, June 3, with 250 employers offering over 5,000 open positions for attendees.

“We are excited to combine efforts with Utah’s colleges and universities to provide the largest virtual career fair of the year,” said Loggins Merrill, Workforce Development Division director. “Whether you have a college degree or not, employers are ready to hire and help meet your career goals.”

All employers registered for the fair are looking to hire job seekers with or without a college degree, though there will be special "pavilions" that will feature businesses with openings for recent grads and experienced alumni, along with pavilions that offer teleworking.

“The virtual format allows job seekers to easily explore occupations and connect with specific employers through live chat and webcast capabilities,” said Ali Threet, president of Utah Association of Colleges and Employers.

Full-time, part-time, and telework jobs are available in health care, banking and finance, education, construction, IT, transportation, retail, hospitality, government and other industries.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer.

After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings, company videos and social media. They can also live chat with a hiring representative, view an employer’s webcast, and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

To participate, job seekers should pre-register and create an account or sign in to "My Job Search."

DWS is also offering two online workshops the day before the fair on June 2 at 10:00 am and 1:00 pm to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

This fair is statewide, and will run from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on June 3. Find a complete list of participating employers here.

