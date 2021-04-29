World Trade Center Utah, UVU announce partnership to open a WTC office on campus

OREM, Utah — World Trade Center Utah and Utah Valley University announced a partnership Thursday to open a WTC office on UVU's campus.

The move will allow Utah County companies to have direct access to global business expertise and services.

“Companies that engage globally, grow quicker, they create jobs quicker, those jobs are higher paying jobs and those jobs are more resilient,” said Miles Hansen, President/CEO of World Trade Center Utah.

Global trade supports roughly 1 in 4 jobs. 85% of Utah exporters are small businesses and international sales add an estimated $5 billion to Utah’s economy annually.

This UVU extension office of World Trade Center Utah is the first of its kind and it’s designed to give smaller businesses the help they need to market themselves globally.

“So whether or not a company has never exported before or maybe a company is selling into Canada and Mexico but it’s time to take a look at Asia, World Trade Center, Utah exists to plug-in, to help those companies identify market opportunities, put together their strategy and then through the phenomenal global network that we have with our partners, we then can open doors and generate momentum to help these small, Utah companies take advantage of global opportunities,” Hansen said.

World Trade Center Utah also helps small businesses apply for grant money.

A full-time employee, members of UVU faculty and students will staff the office, under the direction of World Trade Center Utah.