World War II mortar removed from Cottonwood Heights home

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Authorities safely removed a World War II-era mortar from a Cottonwood Heights home on Monday.

According to a tweet by the Utah Air National Guard, Members of the 151st Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team helped the Cottonwood Heights Police Department remove a type 89 World War II mortar from a residential house.

The mortar was being taken to Camp Williams to be properly be disposed of.