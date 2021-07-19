Watch
World War II mortar removed from Cottonwood Heights home

Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 19, 2021
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Authorities safely removed a World War II-era mortar from a Cottonwood Heights home on Monday.

According to a tweet by the Utah Air National Guard, Members of the 151st Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team helped the Cottonwood Heights Police Department remove a type 89 World War II mortar from a residential house.

The mortar was being taken to Camp Williams to be properly be disposed of.

