World War II plane takes off from Willard Bay State Park after mechanical issue forced emergency landing

WILLARD, Utah — A vintage World War II airplane is airborne once again following an unplanned layover in northern Utah.

The "Princess of the Stars" was grounded in the park for seven weeks due to a mechanical issue. She was part of the Warriors over the Wasatch airshow in June, but a mechanical issue forced the pilot to make an emergency landing on Willard Bay.

“A small, mechanical failure with the gear doors damaged on landing with the water," said Director Coy Pfaff. "The pilots brought it in too short, which was the right thing to do to get it up here and safely make the repairs.”

Crew members, volunteers and park rangers all helped the 80-year-old float plane get back into a more natural habitat - the sky.

It took weeks of work; from scouring the country for parts to fix the plane, to completing and testing the repairs.

“I mean it’s a living museum," said Pfaff. "You can go to a museum, if you don’t get to smell them, you don’t get to be on board and be part of them. It’s really different to have these in the air where people can experience them.”

Coy explained it's becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to find spare parts for vintage aircraft like the Princess. However, he says the effort is all worth it, especially when veterans get to climb in the pilot's seat.

“I absolutely love that," Pfaff exclaimed. "We’ve got to take six this year so far, we’ve taken six so far this year, nine before that and then aside from that, the kids … seeing all the kids excited about aviation too.“

The crew is now on their way to Brigham City to get some fuel before their next stop in Oregon.