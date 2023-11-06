World's largest steam locomotive making a stop in Utah in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — All aboard! The world's largest steam locomotive will be making a stop in Salt Lake City in 2024 for train enthusiasts young and old to witness.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will take a celebratory tour in 2024 to celebrate the railroad's history in specific communities across the West and Midwest.

While dates have yet to be announced for the Salt Lake City stop, the 1.1 million pound train will be chugging by sometime in 2024.

This isn't the first time the steam giant has rolled through the Beehive State. In 2019, Big Boy locomotive made an appearance, and FOX 13 viewer Scott Taylor was there to witness it.

Scott Taylor

No. 4014 will also make stops in Dallas, Ft. Worth and Houston, Texas, Nampa, Idaho, Portland, Oregon, Roseville, California and Chicago, Illinois during the upcoming year.

Union Pacific hinted that there may be other stops for employees and their families along the route aside from the public appearances.

The giant locomotive usually calls for celebration in communities as train enthusiasts put coins on the track to create a souvenir and take photos.

In total, 25 Big Boy locomotives were built during World War II for Union Pacific to haul heavy machinery but only eight still exist. No. 4014 is the only one in operation currently as seven others are on display around the country.

“As we move forward at Union Pacific, we remember where we came from; the Big Boy represents the history of Union Pacific and the United States,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena in a statement. “When No. 4014 comes to town, we will celebrate with the communities where we operate, our employees and their families. Together, we will marvel at how far technology has brought us.”

Further details about the upcoming celebration tour will be released in 2024.