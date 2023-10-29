Wreckage of plane crash found in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Federal officials report they are investigating the wreckage of a plane crash that happened in Emery County Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported a Cessna T206H went missing Friday.

Wreckage from the plane was located Saturday near Huntington, Utah in Emery County.

Further details about potential passengers in the plane, if any injuries were reported as well as where the plane took off from and where it was headed were not made available.

