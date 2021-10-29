Wrong wing order leads to shooting in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Davis County man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at his dad when he came home with the wrong chicken wings, according to court records obtained by FOX 13 News.

The arresting officer testified, on October 21, 2021, a man returned home with food for his son and when his son, named in the documents as Alika Unga Suliafu, discovered the wings were not the kind he liked, he became upset and started an argument.

The officer said, during this argument Suliafu went to another room, retrieved a gun and pointed the gun at his father, who begged his son not to shoot.

Police said Suliafu pulled the trigger just as his father ducked. The bullet missed, traveled through the wall and into the next door apartment, where it was stopped by the neighbor's dishwasher.

The officer said, after the first round was fired the father grabbed Suliafu and attempted to wrestle the gun from him. During the course of this struggle Suliafu fired another two rounds, both of which struck the ceiling but were stuck in the sub-floor of that apartment.

Police said the father was finally able to eject the magazine from the gun and Suliafu fled the apartment before police arrived. When officers got to the scene they said they observed injuries to the father consistent with his description of the events.

Suliafu is being held in jail without bond on suspected charges of Felony Attempted Murder and Felony Discharge of a Firearm.