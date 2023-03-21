Weber State senior with 2.3 million TikTok followers calls them her grandchildren

OGDEN, Utah — Having 2.3 million TikTok followers would be an amazing achievement for any college student, but one senior at Weber State University calls these fans her grandchildren.

Sharon Barber, 79, will receive her associate’s degree at WSU this spring, and millions of followers have shared her journey back to school after taking a 40-year break to work and raise five children.

As a college senior, she now has 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

“I’m a nontraditional student in every sense of the word,” Barber said. “When I first started classes, I was kind of an anomaly. I got a few strange looks. But I decided I’m going to go in there like any other student, with a positive attitude. Now I’m feeling like I’m in my element.”

After taking some college classes years ago, Barber spent four decades in sales and substitute teaching to start her own publishing company, but her dream of a college degree never left her.

She intends to go one to earn a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at WSU after receiving her associate’s degree.

Barber is already a writer, having written hundreds of poems and gotten a start on several books, but she wanted "more expertise and instruction." WSU was a natural choice, as two of her children graduated from there.

“When you haven’t been to school for 40 years, everything is hard,” she said. “But I have just met the most amazing, kind, considerate, helpful students that have helped me on this journey.”

Barber had some trepidation about how her fellow students would receive her, not only because she's old enough to be their grandmother, but because she has spasmodic dysphonia, which causes her voice to shake.

But to overcome that fear, she took a public speaking class.

“I thought, if I nip this in the bud, I’ll be able to do anything,” she said. “I met many friends in that class, and I got an A.”

She is beloved as an inspirational student not only at WSU, but for her TikTok followers, who know her as “grandmagreat.”

Barber's daughter introduced her to the platform, and her popularity soared.

Barber has gotten 12 million views of some of her videos, which provide encouraging messages and snippets of campus life as a “senior” at Weber State, along with a cooking segment called “Simply Delicious,” where she livestreams from her kitchen.

Barber is best known for her motto, “I can do hard things,” to encourage others who face personal challenges.

She ends most of her videos looking directly into the camera and saying, “I love you.”

“Love is an energy that you can put out there in the universe,” Barber said.

“I believe that social media is a means of doing that. And I hope that ‘I love you’ resonates with whoever’s needing that.”

