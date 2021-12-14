WVC police seek to help those in community with sensory issues

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Parents of autistic children know it can be heartbreaking to see their child ridiculed if they act out in public because of sensory overload.

Those experiencing PTSD can also be misunderstood, as this is an "invisible disability" that requires understanding and sensitivity.

Toward that end, the West Valley Police Department has developed sensory inclusive training, and now requires officers to carry special sensory bags designed by KultureCity, which help both children and adults with sensory issues.

These bags are filled with items to help calm fidgeting, as well as noise cancellation headphones that can soothe someone suffering from sensory disabilities.

It's estimated that one in six people experiences sensory issues, including those with dementia and hearing or vision loss in addition to autism and PTSD.

To learn more about this program, visit this website set up by the West Valley City Police Department.