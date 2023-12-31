Wyoming Highway Patrol dashcam captures a wild ride on I-80

EVANSTON, Wyoming — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers safely stopped a suspected DUI motorist who was driving recklessly on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon.

According to the WHP Facebook page, more than a dozen concerned motorists in the Evanston area had reported a drunk driver on the freeway.

The vehicle was westbound and was towing a trailer that had lost a tire. It was swerving from side to side and nearly crashed several times.

Troopers attempted a stop, but the driver continued on at speeds of 25 mph to 45 mph.

Finally, troopers and sheriff’s deputies were able to end the pursuit safely near mile marker 39.

The Highway Patrol thanked motorists for using the state’s REDDI report (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately).