Wyoming legislature won't advance marijuana bills

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Legislature will not advance a pair of bills dealing with marijuana legalization.

In a procedural move, the Wyoming House of Representatives' Committee of the Whole declined to consider either bill, effectively rendering them dead for this legislative session. Now, medical cannabis advocates will have to decide whether to pursue a ballot initiative, as they have threatened.

One bill would have simply studied medical cannabis and whether it should be legalized in Wyoming. The other was a full marijuana legalization bill, raising the possibility of cannabis dispensaries on the Utah-Wyoming border.