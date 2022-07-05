Yard signs bring messages of hope in Liberty Wells

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City therapist who lost his fiancee to suicide has launched a suicide prevention campaign from his own front yard in Liberty Wells.

Signs that say "Don’t give up" and "You matter" have appeared in the neighborhood, courtesy of Sean Patrick McPeak, who posted the signs to honor his fiancee, who he says, "was the kindest person I ever met in my life."

Utah consistently ranks among the 10 states with the highest suicide rates, so these messages may resonate with many people in the state.

McPeak believes that these signs, when displayed as part of a person's home, convey sincerity and empathy for a complex problem.

These signs are the brainchild of dontgiveupsigns.com, whose founder was motivated to make a difference in her Oregan community when she learned of the high suicide rates there.

"When we knocked on strangers' doors asking to place signs in their yard for 2 weeks, they didn't hesitate. Once they saw the signs had no branding, no website, no organization, no strings attached, just a young family trying to spread love and hope, they were all in," says founder Amy Wolff.

She says the movement spread beyond her community, and now people are using the yard signs in packages to the homeless, corporate gifts boxes, tokens of hope at funeral services.

Wolff says these messages have spread as far as the Philippines, Costa Rica, Zambia, and Rwanda as tokens of hope, love, and support.

In Liberty Wells, McPeak says a neighbor asked him for another set of signs, which are now on display in a more visible yard on 1700 South.

"So many people stop by and say, 'I can't tell you how many times I've needed that sign,'" McPeak said.

Wolff says she has been contacted by people who lost children to suicide or struggle with community acceptance who say these signs provided much needed support and encouragement.

For help for people contemplating suicide or who have a loved one in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Contact support@dontgiveupsigns.com for information about how to receive yard signs.