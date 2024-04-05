'Yellowstone' star visits Utah to benefit Title I schools at fundraiser

SALT LAKE CITY — What happens when an award-winning singer-songwriter, a local concert promoter, and a beloved, former University of Utah football coach join forces?

They all hope it’s big financial shot in arm for the coach Ron McBride Foundation, which raises money to help Utah kids from from underprivileged families attending Title I schools.

Over breakfast at one of his favorite spots in Holladay, former Utah football coach Ron McBride still loves huddling with his players.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, that’s exactly right,” says McBride, whose team is now consists of members of his foundation.

McBride, 84, has been at this for a decade, and says school principals tell him the need now is as great as ever.

"What they all said, pretty much the same thing—we need a way to occupy our kids from three to six, and we need adult supervision so the kids can get to know their teachers on a different level,” he explained.

McBride and his team are now working on a "hurry up" offense to raise even more cash for the Foundation, thanks in large part to local concert promoter Gabe Elstein.

They met when Elstein invited Coach Mac to come speak to his son’s high school football team.

“He came up to my house, and the kids were mesmerized by him, every one of them! He was personable with them, sat down at the table, we had dinner," said Elstein.

It was then that he learned about Coach Mac’s foundation.

“We started talking about how we could help out Title I schools and children that (McBride) benefits. And I knew what I know best, which is concerts, so I said, let’s do a concert! And that’s where it started," said Elstein.

He operates The Complex in Salt Lake City and through his concert connections was able to secure a performance by Ryan Bingham, an Academy award winning singer-songwriter and an actor on the TV show Yellowstone.

He agreed to perform for free, Elstein donated the venue, and Coach Mac’s team put their game plan in place.

“With Ryan Bingham coming in it’s just a huge, huge plus and the guy is so good," said McBride.

Elstein is equally excited about the benefit.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds, every dollar spent at the whole event, whether you’re buying water, food, beer, merch, anything, it goes right to the kids," explained Elstein.

This benefit concert featuring Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentleman will be Saturday, June 22 at The Complex in Salt Lake City.

Tickets go on sale April 5 and all proceeds go to the Ron McBride foundation.

